Print Email Reprints Share

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida and one of its investors, CapGen Capital Group III, are planning a secondary offering of the bank’s common stock.

Seacoast in Stuart and CapGen did not disclose how many shares would be sold or how much could be raised in the offering. CapGen, which was a vocal critic of Seacoast’s management through part of last year, owns almost 20% of the bank.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial