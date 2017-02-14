Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida and one of its investors, CapGen Capital Group III, are planning a secondary offering of the bank’s common stock.
Seacoast in Stuart and CapGen did not disclose how many shares would be sold or how much could be raised in the offering. CapGen, which was a vocal critic of Seacoast’s management through part of last year, owns almost 20% of the bank.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In