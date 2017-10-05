WASHINGTON —The Senate on Thursday confirmed Randal Quarles 65-32 to join the Federal Reserve Board despite opposition from progressives.
“He has gone through the revolving door so many times it is hard to keep up,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., on the Senate floor, opposing Quarles and his close ties to Wall Street.
