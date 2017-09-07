WASHINGTON — The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday approved the nominations of Randal Quarles for vice chairman of supervision at the Federal Reserve Board and Joseph Otting to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. They will now be sent to the full Senate for confirmation.

Quarles' nomination was approved by all of the Republicans on the committee and five Democrats, while Otting’s nomination was supported by only one Democrat, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D.