WASHINGTON – Democrats and Republicans are calling for an investigation into Equifax executives' sale of company stock between the time a data breach was discovered and made public.

In a letter signed by 36 senators, which was led by Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., lawmakers called on the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Justice , and the Federal Trade Commission to “spare no effort” in their investigation and enforce the law “to the fullest extent against anyone who is found to be at fault.”