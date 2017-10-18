M&T Bank’s third-quarter profit increased only slightly from the same period last year as a recent settlement with the government over alleged misconduct at its Wilmington Trust unit weighed on the Buffalo company's overall results.
The company said Wednesday that it earned $356 million in the quarter that ended Sept. 30, up 2% year over year, as double-digit growth in net interest income largely offset a decline in fee income.
