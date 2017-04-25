Sierra Bancorp in Porterville, Calif., has agreed to buy OCB Bancorp in Ojai, Calif.
The $2 billion-asset Sierra said in a press release late Monday that it will pay $35.7 million in stock for the $257 million-asset parent of Ojai Community Bank. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In