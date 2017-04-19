Signature Bank in New York has rapidly expanded its commercial real estate lending over the last several years, but now it is ready to tap the brakes a bit and add more commercial and industrial loans to the mix.

President and CEO Joseph DePaolo told analysts Wednesday that the $40.3 billion-asset bank also wants to start growing its investment portfolio as part of a broader move to diversify a balance sheet that has become heavily weighted toward multifamily and non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.