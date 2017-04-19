Print Email Reprints Share

Signature Bank in New York has rapidly expanded its commercial real estate lending over the last several years, but now it is ready to tap the brakes a bit and add more commercial and industrial loans to the mix.

President and CEO Joseph DePaolo told analysts Wednesday that the $40.3 billion-asset bank also wants to start growing its investment portfolio as part of a broader move to diversify a balance sheet that has become heavily weighted toward multifamily and non-owner-occupied commercial real estate loans.

