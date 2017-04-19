Signature Bank in New York reported record profits in the first quarter as strong growth in earning assets more than offset rising expenses and a shrinking net interest margin.
Net income at Signature increased 28.7% to $133.9 million. Earnings per share rose 25.8% to $2.48 per share, or 38 cents above the estimates of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
