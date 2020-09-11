Silicon Valley Bank helps launch marketplace for gig work

Silicon Valley Bank is behind a new online marketplace that matches companies with experienced executives who are seeking short-term work.

Bolster, which launched Wednesday, seeks to meet a key need for the bank’s technology and life science clients and for venture capital firms filling positions in their portfolio companies. It serves as a matchmaker for firms looking to fill interim, advisory and project-based roles.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based Silicon Valley Bank says that it works with approximately 50% of all venture capital-backed tech and life science companies in the United States.

The new marketplace was co-built and accelerated by SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, as well as venture studio High Alpha and Bolster’s founding team.

"We have a unique perspective on how to help other companies think differently about accessing executive talent,” said Matt Blumberg, chief executive of Bolster.

The idea was born out of an innovation sprint conducted by SVB and High Alpha.

To qualify as a member of Bolster, an individual must have extensive leadership experience in a role that reports to a CEO, founder or board of directors, or have deep experience running a functional department at a larger organization, said Melody Dippold, head of innovation at Silicon Valley Bank, via email.

“The gig economy has created an unprecedented opportunity for millions of workers and this powerhouse trend has now reached the C-suite,” Scott Dorsey, High Alpha managing partner, said in a press release.

The next step is to build software that automates an existing Bolster service that helps CEOs improve their leadership teams. The company also plans to offer a range of services to individuals on its platform, including health insurance, business entity creation, invoicing and payment processing, to help them manage their own consulting practices.