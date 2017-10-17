TORONTO -- Internet pioneer Sir Tim Berners-Lee looks at the fintech landscape today and sees something familiar — a creative ferment that reminds him of the early web. He also sees some mistakes in danger of being repeated.

Widely regarded as the father of the World Wide Web, which he invented while working as a scientist at CERN, Berners-Lee described the "heady and exciting time" of the early 1990s, when he was hashing out the rules for HTML and other basic web features.