WASHINGTON — The Dodd-Frank Act’s Volcker Rule was meant to protect the financial system by prohibiting banks from engaging in certain risky activities. But it may also be stopping community banks from being able to reap significant benefits from the fintech revolution.

“One of the unintended consequences of the Volcker Rule is that we can't invest in funds that make investments in fintechs,” said Tom Fraser, the president and CEO of the $1.6 billion-asset First Federal Lakewood in Ohio.