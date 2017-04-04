WASHINGTON — Although the Dodd-Frank Act made some positive changes, including requiring stress tests and giving government the power to unwind large banking companies, the weight of its regulations is killing small banks, Brian Moynihan, the CEO of Bank of America, said Tuesday.

Moynihan struck a cautious tone when discussing the 2010 financial reform law in a public interview hosted by The Washington Post, arguing that it helped improve the system while saying the compliance burden is too much for many institutions.