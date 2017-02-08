SoFi, the online lender that caters to well-heeled millennials, has reached an agreement with Promontory Interfinancial Network to sell student loans to community and regional banks.
The partnership, which is set to be announced Wednesday, is designed to lighten the load for small banks when it comes to due diligence – and give SoFi an entrée with a new group of bank investors.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In