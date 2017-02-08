Print Email Reprints Share

SoFi, the online lender that caters to well-heeled millennials, has reached an agreement with Promontory Interfinancial Network to sell student loans to community and regional banks.

The partnership, which is set to be announced Wednesday, is designed to lighten the load for small banks when it comes to due diligence – and give SoFi an entrée with a new group of bank investors.

