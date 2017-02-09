WASHINGTON – The Consumer Bankers Association is hoping that moderate Democrats will finally get on board with converting the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to a five-member commission rather than a single director, despite continued opposition from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to such a move.

The trade group says the “whipsaw effect” of having a single director who can quickly tack the bureau in one direction or another can make it challenging to plan out budget expenditures and determine which products and services they should invest in and offer.