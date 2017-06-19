Print Email Reprints Share

Organizers of Beacon Community Bank in Charleston, S.C., plan to raise up to $34 million in initial capital.

The proposed bank would sell 2.2 million to 3.4 million shares of stock for $10 each as part of a private placement, organizers disclosed in a highly redacted application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

