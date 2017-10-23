Bank of Hawaii's third-quarter profits rose on stronger loan growth and a vibrant state economy — forces that helped it overcome declining mortgage banking income.
Net income for the $17.3 billion-asset company totaled $45.9 million, up 6% from the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share were $1.08, meeting analysts’ median estimates, according to FactSet Research Systems.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In