Print Email Reprints Share

Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., is one step closer to completing its purchase of Astoria Financial in Lake Success, N.Y.

The companies said in a press release Wednesday that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had approved the $2.2 billion transaction. Shareholders at each company approved the deal in June.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial