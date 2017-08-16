Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., is one step closer to completing its purchase of Astoria Financial in Lake Success, N.Y.
The companies said in a press release Wednesday that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency had approved the $2.2 billion transaction. Shareholders at each company approved the deal in June.
