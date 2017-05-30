Print Email Reprints Share

Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., is hoping its latest Community Reinvestment Act rating will put to rest questions about its ability to buy Astoria Financial in Lake Success, N.Y.

The $14.7 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that its bank received a “satisfactory” rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency after its most recent examination. The exam covered a three-year period that ended on Jan. 27.

