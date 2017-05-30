Sterling Bancorp in Montebello, N.Y., is hoping its latest Community Reinvestment Act rating will put to rest questions about its ability to buy Astoria Financial in Lake Success, N.Y.

The $14.7 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that its bank received a “satisfactory” rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency after its most recent examination. The exam covered a three-year period that ended on Jan. 27.