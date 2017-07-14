Higher loan yields and fee income drove second-quarter profits at PNC Financial Service Group, offsetting the Pittsburgh bank’s slow loan growth.
Net income for the $372.2 billion-asset PNC rose 10.9% year over year to $1.1 billion. Earnings per share were $2.10, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.02 per share.
