CAN Capital, a subprime business lender that recently laid off scores of employees after recording higher-than-expected losses, has received a much-needed infusion of cash.
The New York-based company, which had stopped funding new loans, said in a press release Thursday that it has been recapitalized by Varadero Capital, an asset management firm that focuses on specialized credit. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
