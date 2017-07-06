Print Email Reprints Share

CAN Capital, a subprime business lender that recently laid off scores of employees after recording higher-than-expected losses, has received a much-needed infusion of cash.

The New York-based company, which had stopped funding new loans, said in a press release Thursday that it has been recapitalized by Varadero Capital, an asset management firm that focuses on specialized credit. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial