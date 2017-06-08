BCB Bancorp in Bayonne, N.J., has agreed to buy IA Bancorp in Edison, N.J.
The $1.8 billion-asset BCB said in a press release Wednesday that it will pay $20 million in cash and stock for the parent of the $235 million-asset Indus American Bank. The purchase price includes the assumption of $7.5 million in preferred stock.
