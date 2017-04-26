Quarterly profits at Santander Consumer USA Holdings fell sharply as the Dallas company has been steadily scaling back on lending to customers with significantly blemished credit histories.

The $39 billion-asset company — a subsidiary of the Spanish banking giant Banco Santander — reported earnings of $143.4 million in the first quarter, or 31% less than a year earlier. Earnings per share were 40 cents, 4 cents better than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.