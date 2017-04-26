Print Email Reprints Share

Quarterly profits at Santander Consumer USA Holdings fell sharply as the Dallas company has been steadily scaling back on lending to customers with significantly blemished credit histories.

The $39 billion-asset company — a subsidiary of the Spanish banking giant Banco Santander — reported earnings of $143.4 million in the first quarter, or 31% less than a year earlier. Earnings per share were 40 cents, 4 cents better than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

