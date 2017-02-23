Print Email Reprints Share

Santander Consumer USA Holdings plans to increase lending to consumers with solid credit scores after being squeezed by higher losses on its subprime auto book.

During a presentation Thursday, executives said one of the Dallas company’s key priorities for 2017 is to increase originations through its dealer partnership with Fiat Chrysler. Most loans offered through the agreement have credit scores well above Santander Consumer’s average FICO score of 632.

