Summit Financial Group in Moorefield, W.Va., has agreed to settle claims tied to mortgages it originated before the financial crisis.
The $1.8 billion-asset Summit said in a press release Monday that it will pay nearly $10 million to Residential Funding and ResCap Liquidating Trust to address litigation tied to mortgages the banking company sold between 2003 and 2007.
