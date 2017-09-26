Print Email Reprints Share

SunTrust Banks in Atlanta will sell its commercial insurance premium finance subsidiary, Premium Assignment Corp., to IPFS Corp. in Kansas City, Mo., at the end of the year, the company said Monday.

SunTrust has owned the Tallahassee, Fla.-based business, which finances commercial lines insurance premiums nationwide, since 1994 when it acquired Andrew Jackson Savings Bank. It had roughly $1.4 billion of assets on June 30.

