Synovus Financial in Columbus, Ga., rode strong demand for both commercial and consumer loans to double-digit profit growth in the first quarter.

The $30.7 billion-asset company said late Monday that net income in the quarter that ended March 31 increased nearly 39% when compared with same period last year, to $69.3 million. Earnings per share increased 44% year over year, to 56 cents, beating by a nickel the estimates of analyst polled by FactSet Research Systems.