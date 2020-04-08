Texas bank's leader takes leave after contracting coronavirus

Spirit of Texas Bancshares in Conroe disclosed that its chairman and CEO has contracted COVID-19.

The $2.4 billion-asset company said in a regulatory filing late Tuesday that Dean Bass has taken a temporary medical leave of absence as he fights the disease.

David McGuire, the company’s president, was named interim CEO. McGuire is also chief lending officer of Spirit of Texas Bank.

Steven Morris, a director of the company since 2008, will serve as acting chairman. He is president of TransTexas Enterprises, a private investment firm, and a managing director of Barkers Point Properties, a real estate investment company.

McGuire wrote in a letter to employees that he is “in daily communications” with Bass. McGuire added that Bass said he is “recovering and will be back in the office soon.”