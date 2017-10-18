Loan growth and higher interest rates combined to boost third-quarter profits at Texas Capital Bancshares in Dallas.
Net income at the $24 billion-asset company rose 40% to $56 million, compared to the year-ago period. Earnings per share of $1.12 were a penny better than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
