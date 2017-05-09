Print Email Reprints Share

Bank of Austin is one step closer to becoming the first new bank in Texas in nearly eight years.

The proposed bank’s application has been approved by the Texas Department of Banking. Its application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is still pending, though organizers hope to open this summer.

