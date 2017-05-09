Bank of Austin is one step closer to becoming the first new bank in Texas in nearly eight years.
The proposed bank’s application has been approved by the Texas Department of Banking. Its application with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. is still pending, though organizers hope to open this summer.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In