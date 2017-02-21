Millennials, it seems, like to share everything about themselves, from selfies on Facebook and Instagram to how much money they spent at the pub last night. It’s one reason why the person-to-person payment app Venmo – which encourages users to share spending habits with friends – is so popular with the 18-to-34-year-old crowd.

But in rolling out a new P-to-P payments service, the nation's biggest banks are targeting a broader demographic and betting that people who came of age in the 1980s and 1990s want to be more private about how they spend their money.