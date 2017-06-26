For U.S. financial institutions, a searchable government database that holds 1.2 million consumer complaints has mostly been a source of irritation.
Banks and other lenders say they can be unfairly maligned by consumers whose grievances that have not been vetted for accuracy. Industry groups also chafe at how the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau cites numbers from the database without some of the relevant context.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In