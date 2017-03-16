WASHINGTON — In a budget that was otherwise relatively short on specifics, the Trump administration on Thursday called for eliminating the Treasury Department’s grant programs for community development financial institutions, a popular industry feature that helps impoverished communities access financial services.
The budget's two-page priorities for the Treasury Department included eliminating the CDFI program itself, the Bank Enterprise Award Program, the Native American CDFI Development Program, and the New Markets Tax Credit Program.
