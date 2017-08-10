Pacific Premier Bancorp and Carpenter & Co. are becoming bosom buddies when it comes to dealmaking in Southern California.

For the second time in a year, the $6.4 billion-asset Pacific Premier announced an agreement to buy a bank in the portfolio of the private-equity fund Carpenter. Pacific Premier will pay $226 million in stock to buy the $1.3 billion-asset Plaza Bancorp, which is majority-owned by Carpenter. Both banks are in Irvine.