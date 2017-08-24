It never hurts to have a backup plan.
Bank Mutual in Brown Deer, Wis., was in the middle of negotiating a bank purchase that would have roughly doubled its assets when it started gauging interest from potential buyers, according to a recent securities filing tied to its agreement to sell itself to the $30 billion-asset Associated Banc-Corp.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In