Bank Mutual in Milwaukee is trimming its branch network by seven locations.
The $2.6 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that it will sell five branches, including $52.6 million in deposits and $13.2 million in loans, to Marine Credit Union in La Crosse, Wis. The sales are expected to close in the third quarter.
