Associated Banc-Corp in Green Bay, Wis., has agreed to buy Bank Mutual in Milwaukee.
The $30 billion-asset Associated said in a press release Thursday that it will pay $482 million in stock for the $2.7 billion-asset Bank Mutual. The deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter, priced Bank Mutual at 160% of its tangible book value.
