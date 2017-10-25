Huntington Bancshares executives are waiting for the other shoe to drop.
For the past several quarters, including the three months that ended Sept. 30, the Columbus, Ohio, company’s leadership has cautioned that asset quality metrics cannot remain at their current, historically strong levels.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In