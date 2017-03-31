WASHINGTON — Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., on Friday sent letters to the Government Accountability Office asking for a ruling on whether two instances of bank regulatory guidance each constitutes a rule for the purposes of the Congressional Review Act.

The Congressional Review Act allows Congress to reject rules finalized within the prior 60 legislative days. In the early days of the Trump administration, Republicans in Congress have already used the statute to roll back certain regulations, including environmental rules. It takes only a simple majority of lawmakers to vote to reverse a rule.