WASHINGTON — A top supervisory official at the Federal Reserve has announced his intention to retire this summer after the conclusion of this year’s round of stress tests.
Timothy Clark, who has been deputy director of the Federal Reserve’s division of supervision and regulation since 2008, will “stay on through the 2017" stress test cycle, the results of which are due by the end of June, and “depart during the summer,” a Fed spokesman said Monday.
