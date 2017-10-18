WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department will release a report early next year on opportunities and risks posed by fintech as part of administration efforts to reform the financial regulatory structure, a top Treasury official said Wednesday.
Craig Phillips, a top adviser to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, suggested that a goal of the report is to consider how to harmonize fintech policy across multiple regulators.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In