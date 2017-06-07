WASHINGTON — A report quietly released by the Treasury Department last week supports the performance of the Bank Enterprise Award program, saying there is “clear evidence” it helps recipients provide financial services to the most underserved communities.
But the White House has proposed to cut the BEA program — along with the rest of the Community Development Financial Institution programs operated by the Treasury — because it argued that they have achieved their goals and outlived their purpose.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In