Triumph Bancorp in Texas to sell premium finance unit

Triumph Bancorp in Dallas is exiting the premium finance business.

The $5.4 billion-asset company said in a press release Monday that it transferred $98 million in loans tied to its Triumph Premium Finance unit to held-for-sale status during the first quarter.

Triumph said it has an agreement to sell the assets, though it did not identify the buyer.

The company began offering premium finance, where loans are made to cover the borrower’s cost of an insurance premium, in 2015.

Triumph also announced that it lost $4.5 million in the first quarter. It reported $20.3 million in credit losses during the quarter, with more than half tied to “significant deterioration” in the company’s macroeconomic forecast because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonperforming assets made up 1.09% of total assets at March 31, an increase from 0.87% at the end of 2019.