WASHINGTON — President Trump on Tuesday reiterated his pledge to roll back the Dodd-Frank Act and replace it with “something else," although the prospects of such a legislative overhaul remain remote.
Speaking to the press after a meeting with a group of CEOs from several industries, Trump made a series of wide-ranging remarks about the actions he intended to pursue to make the U.S. more business-friendly, including reducing the burden of financial regulations on the financial sector.
