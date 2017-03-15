WASHINGTON — President Trump made six nominations to key Treasury posts late Tuesday and tapped another to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

Trump nominated longtime Goldman Sachs executive and adjunct University of Virginia professor James Donovan to serve as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s No. 2. There were reports that the Trump administration was concerned about nominating Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary because of the optics of having more Goldman Sachs alumni serving in key economic posts. Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn are also former Goldman bankers.