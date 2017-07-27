WASHINGTON — Financial regulation is too complex and needs to be retooled to improve access to credit, President Trump’s nominees to two top banking regulators told the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Though they faced tough questions from Democrats, both Randal Quarles, nominated as Federal Reserve Board vice chairman for banking supervision, and Joseph Otting, the pick for Comptroller of the Currency, appear headed for easy confirmation. Neither made any significant gaffes during their nomination hearing, generally endorsing the GOP’s view that banking regulation had become overly complex in the wake of the financial crisis.