Two North Dakota community banks, Pembina County Bankshares in Cavalier and Drayton Bancor, have agreed to merge.

The deal between the $123 million-asset Pembina County and the $145 million-asset Drayton was announced on Friday by Oak Ridge Financial, which advised Pembina County. Terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by yearend.

