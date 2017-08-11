Two North Dakota community banks, Pembina County Bankshares in Cavalier and Drayton Bancor, have agreed to merge.
The deal between the $123 million-asset Pembina County and the $145 million-asset Drayton was announced on Friday by Oak Ridge Financial, which advised Pembina County. Terms were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close by yearend.
