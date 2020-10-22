Umpqua to close branches, reduce office space over next two years

Umpqua Holdings in Portland, Ore., is planning to cut up to $56 million in annual expenses over the next two years.

The $29.4 billion-asset company said the effort will include branch closures, reducing back-office space and automating more processes, among other things. Umpqua had already announced the sale of its wealth management business as part of the initiative.

Umpqua plans to shutter 30 to 50 branches over the next two years, including seven by the end of 2020. The closures, which would reduce the size of its network by 13% to 22%, would lower annual expenses by as much as $20 million.

The company also plans to allow for more remote work with a plan to halve its back-office space by 2023. The move could save Umpqua up to $7 million each year.

An effort to automate processes and exit noncore business lines could add $10 million to $15 million in annual cost savings.

Umpqua said the initiative would also include a number of technology projects. The company is working with nCino to implement a new commercial loan origination and treasury management onboarding system.

The company said it is planning to upgrade its digital business platform so that customers can be served by teams of bankers. It is also looking at enhancing cloud use and improved data and analytics.

Umpqua’s third-quarter net income more than doubled from a quarter earlier to $124.8 million.

The company reported a $338,000 recapture of its loan-loss provision after setting aside $87.1 million a quarter earlier. Net interest income rose by 2% to $216 million, while noninterest income increased by 14% to $132 million.