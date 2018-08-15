U.S. Bancorp has a new chief risk officer.

The Minneapolis company on Wednesday named Jodi Richard to the post, effective Oct. 1. She succeeds Bill Parker, who announced his retirement in May.

Richard currently serves as chief operational risk officer for the $461 billion-asset company, where she oversees independent testing and operational controls. Her current role encompasses a wide range of responsibilities, including data protection, fraud prevention, enterprise security and crisis management. She joined U.S. Bancorp in 2014.

U.S. Bancorp named Jodi Richard as its new vice chairman and chief risk officer. U.S. Bancorp



Richard previously spent 12 years at HSBC, working in management and regulatory compliance. Before that, she was a national bank examiner at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Richard will also hold the title of vice chairman and will join U.S. Bancorp's management committee. She will report directly to Chairman and CEO Andy Cecere.

“Jodi is a strong, capable leader who has helped us transformed our operational risk approach,” Cecere said in a press release. “She understands our culture and the importance we place on effective risk management.”