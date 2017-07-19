U.S. Bancorp's second-quarter earnings took a dip as one-time items overshadowed the benefits of higher interest rates.
The $463.8 billion-asset company reported a profit of $1.5 billion, down 2% from a year earlier. Earnings per share were 85 cents, or a penny higher than the consensus of analyst estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
