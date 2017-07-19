In an industry where most regional banks look quite a bit alike, U.S. Bancorp has distinguished itself through its expansive, international payments business.

The business has been a reliable generator of fees in recent years, helping to offset the pressure of low interest rates. But with the Minneapolis company’s dim outlook for processing revenue in the months ahead, analysts have begun asking questions about whether it is keeping pace in a field where fintech firms — such as Stripe and Square — have largely changed the game.